Oregon vs. Michigan State odds, line: 2018 Redbox Bowl picks from experts who's 4-0 on Spartans games

The Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans face off in the 2018 Redbox Bowl on Monday at 3 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 2.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Michigan State odds, with an over-under of 48 points. Oregon (8-4) possesses an offense that can explode at any moment, while Michigan State (7-5) has one of the nation's most stout defensive units.

A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, the veteran handicapper has covered college football of all levels up close for decades and is wrapping up his second-straight year in the black for those following him.

He's especially hot when it comes to picking Michigan State games, hitting on his last four against the spread picks involving the Spartans. He took Ohio State (-3.5) in the Buckeyes' 26-6 win over the Spartans on Nov. 10, and took MSU (-3.5) in a 24-3 rout of Maryland on Nov. 3. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Tierney evaluated the latest 2018 Redbox Bowl odds and crunched the numbers for every possible scenario for Oregon vs. Michigan State.

Tierney knows that Oregon averages 37.2 points per game, 17th-most in the nation, and is led by NFL prospect Justin Herbert at quarterback. Herbert has passed for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But the team is more successful when Herbert isn't asked to do it all. When Herbert throws more than 33 times in a game, Oregon is 2-4. With 32 or fewer attempts, the team is 6-0.

Freshman running back CJ Verdell has helped that cause, rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 187 and four scores in the regular season finale against Oregon State. Oregon's defense, meanwhile, allows a mediocre 247 yards passing per game, but it also ranks 11th in the nation with 16 interceptions. Three Ducks have at least three picks, led by freshman safety Jevon Holland's four.

Just because the Ducks can score in large quantities doesn't mean they'll cover the 2018 Redbox Bowl spread.

Tierney also knows Michigan State averaged only 19.8 points per game, but the Spartans are in a bowl because their defense is as shut-down as they come. The Spartans allow only 81 rushing yards per game, fewest in the country and especially impressive coming out of the physical Big Ten. Overall, the defense ranks 14th in total yards and 13th in points. Defensive end Kenny Willekes has been a disruptive force, registering 20.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks en route to Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. Linebacker Joe Bachie was also a first-team All-Big Ten defender.

The offense, meanwhile, has a clear road to success. When the Spartans rush for 100-plus yards, they're 7-1; they're 0-4 when they don't. In addition, they're 6-1 when they score 20 points and 1-5 when they don't.

Tierney has studied each matchup in depth and is leaning toward the under.

Who wins Oregon vs. Michigan State?