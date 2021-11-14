Through 3 Quarters

The Oregon Ducks were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Washington State Cougars 24-14. QB Anthony Brown has led the way so far for the Ducks, as he has passed for one TD and 113 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 110 yards.

This was the first time Brown has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Oregon and Washington State came into this contest with previous-game wins. It's looking like Oregon will be able to keep the momentum, but Washington State still has a quarter to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Washington State @ No. 3 Oregon

Current Records: Washington State 5-4; Oregon 8-1

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Washington State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cougars beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-21 two weeks ago. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Washington State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jayden de Laura, who passed for two TDs and 234 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR Calvin Jackson Jr., who caught eight passes for one TD and 139 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jackson Jr. has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Washington State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and four fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Jaylen Watson and DB Chau Smith-Wade.

Meanwhile, Oregon ran circles around the Washington Huskies last week, and the extra yardage (422 yards vs. 176 yards) paid off. Oregon picked up a 26-16 win. Their RB Travis Dye did his thing and rushed for one TD and 211 yards on 28 carries.

The Cougars have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13 point spread they are up against. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington State is now 5-4 while the Ducks sit at 8-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State is stumbling into the contest with the 192nd most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 14 on the season. Oregon has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 181st worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 14 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.99

Odds

The Ducks are a big 13-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington State have won four out of their last six games against Oregon.