Penn State star, likely top-five pick Saquon Barkley declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Barkley could be the first running back taken and should go early in the first round
One of college football's biggest stars is taking an expected jump to the next level. In an Instagram post on New Year's Eve, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley announced he was foregoing his final season of eligibility declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.
Barkley is considered one of the top players eligible for the upcoming draft and should be a high first round pick. He finished the season with 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns, including a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.
