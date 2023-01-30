Pittsburgh and Syracuse were the first two teams to play a college football game in the original Yankee Stadium. This fall, the current Yankee Stadium will honor that 1923 showdown by playing host to the regular-season meeting between the Panthers and the Orange.

"We look forward to celebrating this significant anniversary involving Pitt, Syracuse and the Yankees," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Monday. "This is an incredible milestone in college football and we appreciate the cooperation of our tremendous partners to make this a special opportunity for our student-athletes, programs and fans. Yankee Stadium has a rich history of hosting college football games and we're proud to add this game to its tradition."

Scheduled initially as a Syracuse home game, the 2023 edition of Pitt-Syracuse will be played on Nov. 11 in the Bronx. It continues a relationship between the New York Yankees and the ACC that has included the league's partnership with the Pinstripe Bowl, sending seven different teams to the Yankee Stadium-hosted bowl game since 2014.

The Pitt-Syracuse game in the original Yankee Stadium on Oct. 20, 1923 ended with a 3-0 victory for the Orange, one of several major milestones in the rivalry. The two schools have played each other in football every year since 1955, a run that includes facing off as independents, Big East foes and now as ACC conference members. Pitt currently has a leg up in the rivalry with a five-game winning streak and victories in nine of the last 10 meetings.