Who's Playing

NC State @ No. 24 Pittsburgh

Current Records: NC State 1-1; Pittsburgh 3-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET Oct. 3 at Heinz Field. Pitt is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was a close one, but last week the Panthers sidestepped the Louisville Cardinals for a 23-20 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Pitt, the oddsmakers were right on the money. No one had a standout game offensively for Pitt, but they got scores from WR Taysir Mack and WR Jordan Addison.

Special teams collected 11 points for Pitt. Kicker K Alex Kessman booted in three field goals, the longest a 45-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for NC State, who lost 45-24 against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week. The Wolfpack were down 37-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Like the Panthers, NC State didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from a handful of players including QB Devin Leary, RB Jordan Houston, and RB Ricky Person Jr.. Leary's longest connection was to WR Thayer Thomas for 37 yards in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 3-0 while NC State's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Pitt can repeat their recent success or if NC State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 14-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.