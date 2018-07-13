Report: Multiple Rutgers players the target of credit card fraud investigation

As many as eight Rutgers football players are under investigation for fraudulent use of credit cards by Rutgers University Police, according to a report from NJ.com.

Rutgers coach Chris Ash has not commented on the issue and the report is withholding the names involved because no one has been charged, but two players were dismissed on Wednesday for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Defensive back K.J. Gray, one of the two players dismissed along with linebacker Brendan DeVera, told NJ.com he was advised by his lawyer to "keep quiet about the situation" and that he plans to transfer, hoping another school will give him a "second chance."

Last October, nine Florida football players were suspended after being charged with credit card fraud.