Report: Multiple Rutgers players the target of credit card fraud investigation
Rutgers dismissed two players this week for team rules violations
As many as eight Rutgers football players are under investigation for fraudulent use of credit cards by Rutgers University Police, according to a report from NJ.com.
Rutgers coach Chris Ash has not commented on the issue and the report is withholding the names involved because no one has been charged, but two players were dismissed on Wednesday for an unspecified violation of team rules.
Defensive back K.J. Gray, one of the two players dismissed along with linebacker Brendan DeVera, told NJ.com he was advised by his lawyer to "keep quiet about the situation" and that he plans to transfer, hoping another school will give him a "second chance."
Last October, nine Florida football players were suspended after being charged with credit card fraud.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville WRs want stadium name change
John Schnatter, the founder and chairman of Papa John's Pizza, resigned from the Board of Trustees...
-
Roadblocks to national CFB injury report
The idea is great in theory, but it's going to be tough to execute
-
Takeaways from the new Top247 release
The new Top247 for the Class of 2019 is out, and here's the impact it's made on a number of...
-
SEC Hype Meter: Where each team ranks
Talking season transforms into prediction season in July, starting with the SEC
-
Papa John's founder resigns from UL BOT
John Schnatter has long been a supporter of Louisville athletics
-
2018 SEC Media Days viewing information
Each school will be bringing three player representatives to the festivities this year in...