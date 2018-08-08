Report: Top returning USC linebacker to undergo surgery after knee injury in practice
Porter Gustin reportedly suffered a torn meniscus on Tuesday in camp
USC linebacker Porter Gustin reportedly suffered a knee injury during the first week of fall camp that will require surgery, keeping him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
The Orange Country Register reported Wednesday that Gustin suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on a non-contact play in practice. Reporters asked Helton after practice about the severity of the injury, which required Gustin to be carted off the field.
"We are going to have to see the MRI," Helton said, via 247Sports. "Let me wait to get the MRI before I start guessing to what it is. But they did feel that it was stable.
"It's very tough, you are talking about one of the leaders on your football team and a great player. You catch your breathe, say a prayer for him and quick health, it's not being too serious. I don't know if there is anybody that has worked harder to be ready for this season on our football team and I'm hoping God hears those prayers and he's ready to go when he's back to 100 percent."
When healthy, Gustin has been one of the Trojans' top defensive players. Last year he was limited to just four games because of a fractured toe and a torn bicep. In 2018, at full health, Gustin was set to be one of the top pass rushing threats in the Pac-12.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Washington LB transfers to Alabama
Kaho signed with Washington, but never enrolled
-
USC signs OL who punched ref in JUCO
Bernard Schirmer was arrested for the incident, but never charged and maintains it was an...
-
Dave Doeren's built a program in Raleigh
The NC State head coach has managed to build something sustainable at NC State, something not...
-
Iowa suspends two more starters
Tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore violated unspecified team rul...
-
Candid Coaches: Who to grab a beer with?
Whether you want to consider this the coolest coach in the country is for you to decide
-
Miami TE Michael Irvin II out 4 months
The Hurricanes will now have to rely on a pair of young, but talented tight ends