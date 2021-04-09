Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has a tough task in front of him as he tries to rebuilt the program to the competitive levels it reached when he left to go to the NFL after the 2011 season. He got good news from a player who could serve as the foundation of that program moving forward.

Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star quarterback and the No. 89 overall player in the Class of 2022, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Twitter on Friday. He chose Rutgers over Kentucky and Cincinnati. Wimsatt, who hails from Owensboro (Kentucky) High School, is the third-ranked dual-threat quarterback and top-ranked prospect in the state of Kentucky in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder threw for 5,141 yards, 58 touchdowns, rushed for 1,007 yards and scored 18 times on the ground over the last two high school seasons.

"Just a home away from home where I feel really comfortable with them and feel comfortable with the coaches," Wimsatt said during a visit earlier this year, according to 247Sports.

Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, filed this scouting report on the newest member of the Scarlett Knights recruiting class.

"Owns good size and frame for the QB position with an athletic, somewhat high-cut build," Brooks wrote. "Great length will allow for more mass in a college weight-training program. Multi-sport background in football, basketball and baseball. Played 58 games in basketball across freshman and sophomore years, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Bouncy athlete with explosion on the hardwood. Functional athleticism shows on the gridiron as a play-extender outside the pocket and a runner, whether designed or scrambling. Not a burner but a long-striding speed-builder in the open field with good long speed relative to position."

His pledge is big news to a loaded Rutgers recruiting class that currently has 11 commitments. That class is currently ranked No. 6 overall and No. 2 in the Big Ten in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.