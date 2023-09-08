Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Temple 1-0, Rutgers 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Temple Owls will head out on the road to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The two teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Temple gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They pulled ahead with a 24-21 photo finish.

Meanwhile, Rutgers was able to grind out a solid win over Northwestern on Sunday, taking the game 24-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Rutgers had established a 24 point advantage.

Temple will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 8-4 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Temple And Rutgers were almost perfectly matched up in their previous matchup last September, but Temple suffered an agonizing 16-14 loss. Can Temple avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 9-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rutgers has won both of the games they've played against Temple in the last 2 years.