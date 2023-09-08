Who's Playing
Temple Owls @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Current Records: Temple 1-0, Rutgers 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Temple Owls will head out on the road to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The two teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Temple gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They pulled ahead with a 24-21 photo finish.
Meanwhile, Rutgers was able to grind out a solid win over Northwestern on Sunday, taking the game 24-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Rutgers had established a 24 point advantage.
Temple will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 8-4 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.
Temple And Rutgers were almost perfectly matched up in their previous matchup last September, but Temple suffered an agonizing 16-14 loss. Can Temple avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Rutgers is a big 9-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 44 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rutgers has won both of the games they've played against Temple in the last 2 years.
- Sep 17, 2022 - Rutgers 16 vs. Temple 14
- Sep 04, 2021 - Rutgers 61 vs. Temple 14