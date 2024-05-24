The Baltimore Ravens entered organized team activities with two mobile quarterbacks who came from Louisville. Now, they only have one. With Lamar Jackson cemented atop the depth chart, the team has officially converted backup Malik Cunningham to wide receiver, according to Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink.

Cunningham, 25, originally joined the Ravens last December, when Baltimore claimed the rookie off the New England Patriots' practice squad. He had taken some practice reps at receiver in New England after a few moves on and off the scout team and a preseason in which he ran for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Cunningham is transitioning out of the quarterback room in Baltimore, where 38-year-old Josh Johnson appears entrenched as Jackson's No. 2. His first official reps at receiver came in Thursday's practice, and he's set to compete for a reserve role behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.

The position change comes years after Jackson, a fellow Louisville product, notably refused a move from quarterback when some analysts suggested his athleticism would be better utilized out wide. Jackson, of course, has gone on to win two NFL MVP awards as the signal-caller of the Ravens offense.

Cunningham, like Jackson, was a prolific rushing quarterback coming out of college, topping 450 yards on the ground in five straight seasons at Louisville. He hit a career-high 1,034 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2021.