Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Utah State 3-4, San Jose State 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The pair might be coming in a bit winded given how much these teams ran in their prior games.

Utah State's game on Friday was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to Fresno State 37-32. Utah State gained 107 more yards on the day, but it was Fresno State that made the best of use of them.

Even though the team lost, they still came through with several impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cooper Legas, who threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Legas is on a roll when it comes to passing touchdowns, as he's now passed for three or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jalen Royals, who picked up 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, San Jose State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They claimed a resounding 52-24 win over New Mexico on the road. The score was close at the half, but San Jose State pulled away in the second half with 38 points.

Kairee Robinson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on only 15 carries, while also picking up 63 receiving yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Quali Conley, who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries.

San Jose State's win bumped their season record to 2-5 while Utah State's loss dropped theirs to 3-4.

While only San Jose State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Anyone thinking of taking Utah State against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played San Jose State.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both the pair have no problem gaining yardage. The Aggies have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 6.6 yards per play per game. However, it's not like the Spartans struggle in that department as they've been averaging 6.5 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them.

Odds

San Jose State is a 4-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last 6 years.