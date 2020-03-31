SEC cancels 2020 spring meetings scheduled for May amid coronavirus outbreak
It's the latest in a string of cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The SEC has canceled its 2020 spring meetings that were originally scheduled for the last week of May in Destin, Florida, due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The conference will explore alternate methods to hold the meetings, which include conversations regarding rule changes, recognition of award winners and administrative meetings which include information on the financial health of the conference.
"The SEC Spring Meetings represent one of our Conference's great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," said commissioner Greg Sankey. "We regret this year's event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis."
Coaches from all sports, presidents and athletic directors all are in attendance during the annual four-day event that is held at the Hilton Sandestin Resort.
"We are currently exploring ways to conduct as many of the planned meetings in an alternate format and time," Sankey said. "We will be intentional to celebrate all of the remarkable individuals who would otherwise have been honored at our annual SEC Awards Dinner."
The event has been located in Destin every year since 1985, and was previously held in other formats in different locations. It's the latest in a series of cancellations or postponements related to the coronavirus pandemic including the NCAA basketball tournament, the College World Series and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The NBA and NHL seasons are on hold indefinitely and the start of the 2020 MLB season has also been delayed.
The conference has not released an update on SEC Media Days, which are currently scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta.
