SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Georgia odds, picks, predictions from model on 43-23 run

The 2018 SEC Championship Game will be a rematch of last year's College Football Playoff final as Alabama battles Georgia in Atlanta on CBS at 4 p.m. ET. Both teams have College Football Playoff aspirations again, and while it's possible Alabama could get in despite a loss, the simplest way in for both teams is with a victory. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites and the total is 63.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds. However, with the 2018 SEC championship and a shot at a national title on the line, expect both teams to be highly motivated. So before you make any Alabama vs. Georgia picks and predictions, be sure to take a look at the projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Alabama's offense runs through quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Heisman Trophy contender has been nothing short of brilliant all season. He has completed 70 percent of his passes for over 3,100 yards and 36 touchdowns -- and he has tossed just two interceptions. He also has racked up 211 rushing yards and has run in five more scores. His top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, is a dynamic deep threat who has hauled in 56 receptions for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide also employ a grinding ground game that nets over 5 yards per carry. Behind one of the most imposing offensive lines in college football, the one-two punch of Najee Harris and Damien Harris creates headaches for opposing front sevens. Both running backs are averaging over 6 yards per carry and have combined for 11 touchdowns.

But just because the Crimson Tide are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover a huge number against the Bulldogs in the 2018 SEC Championship.

Georgia has held opponents to 200 passing yards or less in eight of its 12 games this season. And the Bulldogs also have plenty of power of their own on offense.

After the loss to LSU, the Bulldogs rededicated themselves to running the football with authority, and they've been doing so ever since. During its current five-game winning streak, Georgia is averaging well over 300 yards rushing per game and is gaining seven yards per carry. And Alabama's defense has given up 405 yards rushing and three touchdowns the last two weeks.

