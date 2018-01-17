SEC will not stand in the way of Alabama, Nick Saban hiring Hugh Freeze

If Nick Saban wants to hire Hugh Freeze, the SEC won't stand in his way.

A report from TideSports.com says that the Alabama coach wants to hire the former Ole Miss coach to be the Tide's new offensive coordinator, but that other members inside the Alabama program as well as the SEC could fight the idea. The report says SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in particular "isn't keen on that happening."

However, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd differently, saying the SEC would not stand in the way of Saban hiring Freeze.

Freeze was hit with a two-game suspension by the NCAA, but only as a head coach. He could serve as Alabama's offensive coordinator without missing any time, but he still has that NCAA baggage. Also, it's important to remember that Freeze was let go at Ole Miss before the NCAA penalties were handed down, as he was caught using his university phone to call escort services.