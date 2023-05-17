Michigan has hired Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler to serve as assistant director of football recruiting. He is the son of the late former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler. In a social media post, Schembechler said he was "beyond honored to return home" and join coach Jim Harbaugh's staff.

Schembechler started his career with Michigan serving as a graduate assistant for the Wolverines in 1993. His previous experience includes more than 20 years as a college scout for various NFL franchises. He most recently worked with the Las Vegas Raiders for four seasons before the franchise parted ways with him in January. Schembechler also spent time in the scouting departments for the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders during his time working in the NFL.

As for his father, Bo Schembechler spent 21 seasons as Michigan's coach from 1969-89, amassing 194 wins and capturing 13 Big Ten titles. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year six times. He finished his career with a coaching record of 234-65-8 between his stay at Michigan and his first job from 1963-68 at his alma mater of Miami (Ohio).

Bo doubled as Michigan's athletic director in the closing years of his coaching tenure, holding that role from 1988-90 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He died in 2006 at the age of 77.

Shemy joins Michigan as it seeks a third consecutive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth in 2023. The Wolverines haven't won the Big Ten in three straight years since capturing five consecutive league titles from 1988-92 -- a streak that started under his father and continued under former Wolverines coach Gary Moeller, who took over as coach in 1990.