SMU vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch SMU vs. Houston football game
Who's Playing
SMU Mustangs (home) vs. Houston Cougars (away)
Current records: SMU 3-5; Houston 7-1
What to Know
Houston will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against SMU at 7:00 p.m. SMU will need to watch out since Houston have now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.
Houston might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They blew past South Florida 57-36 last week. No one put up better numbers for Houston than D'Eriq King, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 419 passing yards and picked up 134 yards on the ground on 11 carries. D'Eriq King has been one of their standout athletes in their past five games.
Meanwhile, SMU fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-26 to Cincinnati. The game was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but SMU were outplayed the rest of the way.
Houston's win lifted them to 7-1 while SMU's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. If Houston want to win, Houston will need to focus on stopping SMU's Reggie Roberson, Jr., who caught 7passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ben Hicks, who passed for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.49
Prediction
The Cougars are a big 14 point favorite against the Mustangs.
This season, SMU are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13 point favorite.
Series History
Houston have won 2 out of their last 3 games against SMU.
- 2017 - Houston Cougars 35 vs. SMU Mustangs 22
- 2016 - SMU Mustangs 38 vs. Houston Cougars 16
- 2015 - Houston Cougars 49 vs. SMU Mustangs 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000...
-
Pitt upsets No. 25 Virginia
The ACC Coastal race took an intriguing turn on Friday night
-
College football picks: Week 10 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 10 of the 2018 college football...
-
Oklahoma at TTU pick, live stream
The Sooners travel to Lubbock for what should be a classic Big 12 shootout
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, top picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats