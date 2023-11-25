1st Quarter Report

Troy is on the board, but we're still waiting on Southern Miss to respond. Troy has jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Southern Miss.

Troy entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Southern Miss step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Troy 9-2, Southern Miss 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Southern Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Last Saturday, while it was Southern Miss who put the first points on the board, it was Mississippi State who put up more. Southern Miss suffered a bruising 41-20 loss at the hands of Mississippi State. Southern Miss has struggled against Mississippi State recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Troy had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.6 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They walked away with a 31-24 win over Louisiana.

Kimani Vidal and Gunnar Watson were among the main playmakers for Troy as the former rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Watson has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Troy's defense and their five sacks. Leading the way was Javon Solomon and his three sacks.

Southern Miss' loss dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Troy, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 9-2 record.

While only Southern Miss took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Troy shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 17 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind Troy when the teams last played back in October of 2022, losing 27-10. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Troy is a big 17-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Troy has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Miss.

Oct 08, 2022 - Troy 27 vs. Southern Miss 10

Sep 18, 2021 - Troy 21 vs. Southern Miss 9

Sep 14, 2019 - Southern Miss 47 vs. Troy 42

Sep 17, 2016 - Troy 37 vs. Southern Miss 31

Injury Report for Southern Miss

Armondous Cooley: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Elijah Sabbatini: Out for the Season (Knee)

Zach Wilcke: doubtful (Personal)

Ethan Crawford: probable (Arm)

Injury Report for Troy

No Injury Information