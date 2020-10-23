The Liberty Flames will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. The Flames are 5-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Southern Miss is 1-3 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Golden Eagles are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games. The Flames, meanwhile, are 8-0 in their last eight games at home.

The Flames are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Liberty vs. Southern Miss odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 60.5. Before you make any Southern Miss vs. Liberty picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Miss vs. Liberty. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Liberty vs. Southern Miss:

Southern Miss vs. Liberty spread: Liberty -13.5

Southern Miss vs. Liberty over-under: 60.5 points

Southern Miss vs. Liberty money line: Liberty -500, Southern Miss +400

What you need to know about Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles finally got in the win column this season in their last outing, downing North Texas 41-31. Running back Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 130 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, and quarterback Jack Abraham passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns against an interception. Abraham has 1,112 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season against three interceptions.

Southern Miss enters Saturday's matchup giving up a robust 489.8 yards and 40 points per game on defense. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles' offense is averaging 29.0 points per game this season, which ranks 46th in the nation.

What you need to know about Liberty

The Flames rolled to their fifth straight win last weekend, downing Syracuse 38-21. Liberty rolled up 520 yards of offense against the Orange, with running back Shedro Louis needing just 10 carries to pile up 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Liberty's defense allows just 103.2 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Malik Willis has thrown for 777 yards and a touchdown, and also leads the team with 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

How to make Southern Miss vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. Liberty? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Liberty vs. Southern Miss spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.