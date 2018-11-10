Stanford vs. Oregon St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)

Current records: Stanford 5-4; Oregon St. 2-7

What to Know

On Saturday Stanford will take on Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. Stanford are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point point margin of victory.

Stanford didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-27 to Washington last week. On a positive note, K.J. Costello put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns. Costello has been a consistent playmaker for Stanford as this was the third good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Oregon St. ended up a good deal behind USC when they played, losing 21-38.

The last time the two teams met, Stanford won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oregon St. 15-14. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stanford Stadium, California
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $21.10

Prediction

The Cardinal are a big 24 point favorite against the Beavers.

This season, Stanford are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-6-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 22.5 point favorite.

Series History

Stanford have won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 14 vs. Stanford Cardinal 15
  • 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 26 vs. Oregon State Beavers 15
  • 2015 - Oregon State Beavers 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 42
