Stanford vs. Oregon St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)
Current records: Stanford 5-4; Oregon St. 2-7
What to Know
On Saturday Stanford will take on Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. Stanford are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point point margin of victory.
Stanford didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-27 to Washington last week. On a positive note, K.J. Costello put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns. Costello has been a consistent playmaker for Stanford as this was the third good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Oregon St. ended up a good deal behind USC when they played, losing 21-38.
The last time the two teams met, Stanford won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oregon St. 15-14. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Prediction
The Cardinal are a big 24 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Stanford are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-6-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 22.5 point favorite.
Series History
Stanford have won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 14 vs. Stanford Cardinal 15
- 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 26 vs. Oregon State Beavers 15
- 2015 - Oregon State Beavers 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 42
