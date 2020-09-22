Coach Gary Patterson has named redshirt sophomore Matthew Downing the team's starting quarterback ahead of TCU's season opener against Iowa State. This will be Downing's first career start after he previously appeared in four games as a freshman at Georgia in 2018, completing 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards.

Patterson, however, noted during a call with reporters on Monday that TCU will also have quarterback Max Duggan available for the game against the Cyclones as well. Duggan had been ruled out indefinitely since late August with a previously-undetected heart condition he had since birth, which was detected through precautionary COVID-19 testing.

Duggan, a former four-star prospect, didn't start last season but took over those duties three games in and became QB1 for the final 10 games of the year. He finished with 2,077 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a bit more reliable on the ground with 555 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Though Downing missed some time in the preseason, he had been more available than Duggan. TCU hasn't played a game yet while the Big 12 has begun its 2020 campaign. Its nonconference opener against SMU, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Iowa State is coming off its opening week loss to No. 19 Louisiana.