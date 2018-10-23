TCU WR KaVontae Turpin dismissed from team following arrest on assault charge
Turpin was previously arrested twice for causing bodily injury to a family member
TCU coach Gary Patterson informed media members on Tuesday afternoon that star wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin has been kicked off the team. Turpin was arrested on Sunday for assault and charged with bodily injury of a family member, according to Tarrant County Jail records. The Tarrant County Jail confirmed that Turpin had been released from custody on Monday. Turpin had also been previously arrested in March in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for battery of a household member.
In a statement, TCU said: "The football staff was aware there was an incident in New Mexico, but not that charges included an alleged battery. The publicly available information they reviewed at the time only showed a charge related to property damage. We did not know until yesterday that his legal issues were unresolved."
CBS Sports will update this story shortly ...
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TCU's Turpin arrested for assault
Turpin is a standout playmaker on the Horned Frogs
-
Week 9 college football odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Ohio State WR out with foot injury
Mack is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on the injury
-
PSU-Iowa among Week 9 best bets
Best bets for Week 9 include Purdue-Michigan State, Iowa-Penn State and more
-
Baylor vs. West Virginia CFB odds, picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Baylor and West Virginia football
-
CFP Rankings prediction: LSU in top four
What will the CFP Rankings look like upon their release? Jerry Palm takes a stab one week...