TCU WR KaVontae Turpin dismissed from team following arrest on assault charge

TCU coach Gary Patterson informed media members on Tuesday afternoon that star wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin has been kicked off the team. Turpin was arrested on Sunday for assault and charged with bodily injury of a family member, according to Tarrant County Jail records. The Tarrant County Jail confirmed that Turpin had been released from custody on Monday. Turpin had also been previously arrested in March in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for battery of a household member.

In a statement, TCU said: "The football staff was aware there was an incident in New Mexico, but not that charges included an alleged battery. The publicly available information they reviewed at the time only showed a charge related to property damage. We did not know until yesterday that his legal issues were unresolved."

CBS Sports will update this story shortly ...