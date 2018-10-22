TCU star KaVontae Turpin charged with causing bodily injury to a family member

TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested Sunday for assault and charged with bodily injury of a family member, according to Tarrant County Jail records. The Tarrant County Jail confirmed that Turpin had been released from custody on Monday.

TCU released the following statement on Turpin's arrest:

"Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine the next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law.

"The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges."

While it isn't known what kind of punishment Turpin could receive from TCU or Gary Patterson for the arrest, the charge against Turpin is classified as a Class A misdemeanor, meaning Turpin could face up to a year in prison if convicted of the crime.

Turpin is one of the best players on the Horned Frogs' roster. The senior has been a standout on special teams, as he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Oklahoma on Saturday during TCU's 52-27 loss. He's caught 29 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he's also returned a punt for a score to go along with his kick return touchdown. His average of 130.2 all-purpose yards per game ranks 20th nationally.