Arizona State coach Herm Edwards received a five-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA for recruiting violations involving more than 30 prospects during the COVID-19 no-visit period, 247Sports reports. The punishment against Edwards, which started on April 15, is one of the longest show-cause penalties handed down to a coach in NCAA history.

According to 247Sports, Edwards, 69, was one of seven former ASU staffers (Prentice Gill, Derek Hagan, Chris Hawkins, Zak Hill and Robert Rodriguez, and equipment employee Eric Bowman being the others) to receive show-cause penalties ranging between three to 10 years by the NCAA.

Arizona State self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2023 season and will vacate nine of its 10 wins between 2021-22 for the use of one or more ineligible players.

The school also agreed to disassociate for five years with Regina Jackson, the mother of former ASU quarterback and LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Jackson was alleged to have paid for flights and lodging for ASU recruits who impermissibly visited during the COVID dead period.

Two of the former staffers are contesting "portions" of their cases, and the NCAA will not release its full decision until after those hearings. Current Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is one of the coaches disputing his charges. He submitted a written statement to the NCAA regarding his role in the violations after he served as an ASU assistant from 2018-2021.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Jason Leonard praised Arizona State for its "exemplary" cooperation in the case.

"The school's acceptance of responsibility and decision to self-impose meaningful core penalties is a model for all schools to follow and is consistent with the expectations of the NCAA's infractions program," Leonard said.