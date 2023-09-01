Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Akron 0-0, Temple 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Akron Zips will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Temple Owls. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Lincoln Financial Field.

Temple finished last season ranked 13th in the nation in sacks, with 38 on the season. Akron, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 110th with 19.

Looking forward to Saturday, Temple is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They finished last season with a stellar 8-4 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Temple ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 2-0 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $726.12. Sadly, Akron will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-10 as such last year.

Odds

Temple is a big 10-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.