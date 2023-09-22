Who's Playing

No. 20 Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Miami (FL) 3-0, Temple 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Miami (FL) will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Temple Owls at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 23rd at Lincoln Financial Field. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Thursday, everything came up roses for Miami (FL) at home against Bethune-Cook. as the squad secured a 48-7 victory. With Miami (FL) ahead 34-0 at the half, the match was all but over already.

QB Tyler Van Dyke looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 16 yards and a touchdown. Van Dyke wound up with a passer rating of 201.5. The team also got some help courtesy of RB Ajay Allen, who rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Temple humbled Norfolk State with a 41-9 smackdown.

Temple can attribute much of their success to RB Joquez Smith, who rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 15 receiving yards and a touchdown. Smith was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 51 yards. QB E.J. Warner was another key contributor, throwing for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Looking ahead, Miami (FL) shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 23 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Their wins bumped Miami (FL) to 3-0 and Temple to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a big 23-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.