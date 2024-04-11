Tennessee football fans will get an early look at the Vols' roster with the 2024 Orange & White Game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Head coach Josh Heupel is heading into his fourth year with the program and is looking to build on a 27-12 record through his first three seasons. The Vols play their spring game annually at Neyland Stadium, the sixth-largest venue in college football, but there will only be 10,000 fans in attendance on Saturday due to ongoing renovations. However, plenty of fans across the country will be tuned in to watch the Vols wrap up their spring practice.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava is set to lead an offense that is replacing multiple running backs and wide receivers from last year's team. Meanwhile, Tennessee's defense is loaded with experience up front, but fans will be interested to see a new-look secondary on Saturday.

Tennessee running back competition

One storyline Tennessee fans will be monitoring on Saturday is the running back depth chart. Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small combined for nearly 1,500 rushing yards last season, so the Vols are having to fill a big void after their respective departures. Rising junior Dylan Sampson rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but he is not expected to get many reps as the starter in Saturday's spring game.

The Vols are also without freshman Peyton Lewis due to offseason surgery, along with top backup Cameron Seldon (shoulder). Redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop and rising junior Khalifa Keith are both battling for potential playing time in the fall, so that is a position that coaches and fans will be monitoring on Saturday. Bishop finished with the second-most rushing yards (8,347) in Tennessee high school football history, while Keith appeared in all but one game for the Vols last season.

Tennessee injuries on the O-line

Another thing to keep an eye on is Tennessee's injury situation along the offensive line. The Vols are not only dealing with a key running back injury, but they are also not at full strength up front. They have been without starting right guard Javontez Spraggins, left guard Andrej Karic and several key backups.

Starting center Cooper Mays has been limited throughout the spring, while potential starting left guard Jackson Lampley is also banged up. Additionally, seventh-year senior John Campbell Jr. was held out of last week's scrimmage. The Vols could be without multiple starters and up to eight linemen overall, so fans should have a chance to look at some of the younger players on the roster.

Tennessee new-look secondary

Heupel's coaching staff is also trying to create some versatility in the secondary. Tennessee is breaking in a new-look secondary after losing multiple starters from last year's team. Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy, Temple transfer Jalen McMurray and sophomore Rickey Gibson III have emerged as some of the top names at cornerback for the Vols.

Meanwhile, safety Andre Turrentine has been a consistent veteran presence throughout the spring, but the staff is still trying to nail down the other safety spot. Freshman Boo Carter, transfer Jakobe Thomas and sophomore John Slaughter are all names to look for on Saturday. The Vols are hoping to improve their playmaking in the secondary after struggling when Kamal Hadden went down last season.

Other storylines to monitor on Saturday include the wide receiver battle, Tennessee's elite defensive line and additional injury updates.

