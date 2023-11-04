Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner was ejected from the Aggies' game at No. 10 Ole Miss after striking Rebels offensive lineman Micah Pettus between the legs with an uppercut. The sequence came in the third quarter of the SEC West battle with the Rebels leading 28-14.

Turner also took a second strike at Pettus, who appeared to straddle Turner's head after finishing a block as the Rebels plunged deep into Texas A&M territory. The blow from Turner resulted in a personal foul penalty against the Aggies, which helped set up 6-yard touchdown rune from Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins on the ensuing play.

The kerfluffle left the Aggies without a key member of their defensive front for the final stretch of a back-and-forth game. Turner entered the game second on the team in tackles for loss and in sacks. However, Turner had been relatively unproductive against the Rebels, mustering just two tackles without a tackle for loss or a sack at the time of his ejection.

In general, the Aggies struggled defensively leading up to Turner's ejection as Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart surpassed 300 yards passing against an SEC opponent for the first time this season.