Texas landed one of the top playmakers in the Class of 2024 as five-star receiver Ryan Wingo committed to the Longhorns over Missouri, among others. The St. Louis, Missouri, native chose Texas during a live stream on 247Sports' YouTube page.

Wingo is a game-changing receiver recruit for the Longhorns and the third five-star pledge in Steve Sarkisian's 2024 class. The senior rates as the No. 5 overall player in the nation and No. 2 wide receiver according to 247Sports. With Wingo's addition, Texas jumped three spots to No. 13 in the 247Sports team rankings with only 19 commitments -- the only team in the top 15 with fewer than 20 commits.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Wingo boasts elite speed and size. He finished third place in the Missouri state 100-meter dash with a 10.55 and has recorded a wind-legal 21.46 in the 200. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects Wingo as a future first round NFL Draft pick.

"Not the kind of player that has to be put in a box -- his is an offensive threat and scoreboard changer at the next level no matter how he touches the ball," Trieu wrote. "The scary thing is that he is far from his ceiling still and will still get technically more adept as well as stronger in college."

Wingo is poised to join a Texas wide receiver room that could undergo turnover after a breakout 2023 season. Receivers Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and AD Mitchell could all leave for the NFL after the season, along with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Wingo could join Class of 2022 recruit Johntay Cook II as potential star players.