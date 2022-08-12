Texas receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest for criminal mischief, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday. Hall was arrested by University of Texas police on Thursday night and charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750 for tampering with a $600 vehicle boot, according to a police report. He was released on $0 bond.

The Alabama transfer joined the Longhorns during the spring after he was suspended from the Crimson Tide's roster for a violation of team rules and quickly entered the transfer portal. Hall was one of the headlining additions for a top-five transfer class heading into Sarkisian's second season at Texas.

"Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do," Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters when Hall was suspended. "They're all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those are always really helpful."

Saban said that Hall had an opportunity to earn his way back on to the team in the past, but would not be granted another chance.

Hall was ranked as the No. 45 overall player and No. 5 receiver in the 2021 recruiting class when he committed to Alabama. He caught four passes for 72 yards as a freshman and was expected to play a major role in Alabama's receiver rotation before he transferred.

While the Longhorns would miss Hall if he was suspended for significant time, they also boast one of the most dynamic groups of pass catchers in the nation. In addition to Hall, the Longhorns added Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyer and Iowa State's Tarique Milton over the offseason. Returning wideout Xavier Worthy caught 62 passes for 981 yards receiving to earn Freshman All-America honors last year.