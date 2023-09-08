Who's Playing

No. 13 Oregon Ducks @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Oregon 1-0, Texas Tech 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: FOX

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will head out on the road to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

A well-balanced attack led Oregon over Portland State in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Oregon blew Portland State out of the water with a 81-7 final score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-7.

Oregon's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Bucky Irving led the charge by rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Irving's most impressive was a 56 yard score in the second quarter. WR Gary Bryant Jr. did his part for the team as well, scoring a TD off of 100 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Wyoming on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Texas Tech was just a hair shy of victory and fell 35-33 to Wyoming. Texas Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

K Gino Garcia launched a 0-yard kick between the uprights in the first quarter, which ended up accounting for the difference in the match. His longest was a 54-yard strike in the first quarter.

Even though they lost, the Red Raiders dominated in the air and finished the game with 338 passing yards. They absolutely destroyed their opponents in that department as Wyoming only threw for 149.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Oregon going off as just a 6.5 point favorite. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

The Ducks' victory bumped their season record to 1-0 while the Red Raiders' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1. We'll see if Oregon can repeat their recent success, or if Texas Tech bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 68.5 points.

