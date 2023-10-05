The Red River Rivalry returns Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas as No. 3 Texas takes on No. 12 Oklahoma in a battle of undefeated teams. Not only is it the fifth ranked matchup in the past seven meetings between the rivals, but it's also the last scheduled Big 12 matchup in the series before the Longhorns and Sooners make their way to the SEC in Summer 2024.

The 2022 meeting saw Texas prevail against Oklahoma for the first time since October 2018, steamrolling its way to a 49-0 victory as the Longhorns recorded their most lopsided win in series history. Shifting gears to 2023, Texas looks even more dangerous than the 2022 squad that roared to a historic win with a pair of ranked victories amid a 5-0 start. Granted, the Sooners also appear much-improved in their second season under coach Brent Venables, particularly on defense, as they seek revenge from last year's rout.

There have been no shortage of instant-classics played between Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 era, and one more could be on deck in Week 6. Get caught up on key storylines, viewing information and more before the Sooners and Longhorns head to the State Fair of Texas for their annual feud.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Big 12 blue bloods clash: Are we about to see a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game? So far, the conference's two biggest brands look as if they might run the show from start to finish in their final go-around before joining the SEC. Not only are Oklahoma and Texas the Big 12's only undefeated teams, but they're also the conference's only ranked teams. The winner on Saturday will have the inside track to playing for the league title at nearby AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but even the loser will still have a quite manageable path. The only previous Big 12 Championship Game between the Sooners and Longhorns came in 2018.

Quarterback battle: The Red River Rivalry will see two of the Big 12 best signal-callers take the field. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel enters the game as the Big 12's leader in passing yards (1,593) and passing touchdowns (15) while completing 75% of his passes. It's Gabriel's first time facing Texas after missing last year's game with a concussion. As for the Longhorns, second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers has looked the part of the nation's former No. 1 overall prospect. Ewers' 1,358 yards passing on the season ranks third in the conference, and he's already accounted for 15 total touchdowns -- 10 passing and five rushing -- across five games. Who plays better Saturday will go a long way in determining the game's outcome.

Sooners seek redemption: It's not lost on anyone that the Sooners want revenge. Oklahoma's historic loss to Texas a year ago epitomized the team's struggles in its first year under Venables, which saw the Sooners finish below .500 (6-7) for the first time since 1998. While the jury is still out on just how much Oklahoma has truly improved since then -- it's yet to face a ranked opponent in 2023 -- a win Saturday would give Venables a defining victory and quiet some of the concerns from his rocky debut in 2022. That'll be no easy undertaking considering Texas fields what looks like its best team in more than a decade.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, October 7 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Cotton Bowl Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

A general rule concerning the Red River Rivalry is to expect the unexpected, which is why picking this game rarely comes with confidence. However, it's clear that Texas enters as the more battle-tested bunch. The Longhorns' ceiling was on full display during their Week 2 win at Alabama -- the first by a visiting team against the Crimson Tide since 2019 -- in which Ewers passed for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Oklahoma's offense shouldn't be discounted, but the challenges presented by Texas' defense exceed anything the Sooners have dealt with already. There will be momentum swings as always, but the Longhorns win and cover. Pick: Texas -5.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm TEX -6.5 Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas SU Oklahoma Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas

