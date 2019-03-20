Three key contributors among four Texas Tech football players suspended indefinitely

For the immediate future, Texas Tech will be without three key players from last year's team. Depending on what first-year coach Matt Wells decides, they may be out for longer.

Wells announced on Tuesday that four players -- cornerback DaMarcus Fields, defensive tackle Joseph Wallace, running back Da'Leon Ward and wide receiver Corey Fulcher -- had been suspended indefinitely for varying, but unspecified reasons. "They're all unrelated," Wells told reporters, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, "but they're related in the fact they're not doing the things we want them to do and they're not practicing right now.

"They could be back soon," They could be back in a while or could never be back. We'll see. We've got to get some things cleaned up off the field and we'll get it done."

Fields, Wallace and Ward were all either starters or major contributors to Texas Tech's 2018 team while Fulcher redshirted. Ward was the team's second-leading rusher with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Fields and Wallace combined for 75 tackles while Fields was second on the team with 11 passes broken up.

Texas Tech's spring game is on Saturday, April 13.