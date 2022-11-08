Who's Playing

Ball State @ Toledo

Current Records: Ball State 5-4; Toledo 6-3

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Toledo and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Glass Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week, sneaking past 27-24. Toledo QB Tucker Gleason was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Kent State Golden Flashes typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. Ball State was able to grind out a solid victory over Kent State, winning 27-20. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. RB Carson Steele continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 192 yards on 29 carries.

Toledo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Rockets are now 6-3 while the Cardinals sit at 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toledo comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 189.4. Ball State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 36th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 208 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 11-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Ball State.