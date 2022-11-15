The Bowling Green Falcons (5-5) head over to Glass Bowl Stadium to play the Toledo Rockets (7-3) in Tuesday night MACtion. Toledo clinched the MAC West last week. Meanwhile, Bowling Green is tied for second in the MAC East with Buffalo, one game behind Ohio.

Kickoff in Toledo is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are -15.5 in the latest Bowling Green vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is set at 50.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo spread: Rockets -15.5

Bowling Green vs. Toledo over/under: 50 points

Bowling Green vs. Toledo money line: Rockets -700, Falcons +500

BGSU: Falcons are 5-1-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

TOL: Over is 9-1 in the Rockets' last 10 games following a straight-up win

Why Toledo can cover

Sophomore running back Jacquez Stuart is the lead back in this offense. The Florida native can break away from defenders with his quickness and agility. Stuart is first on the team with 95 carries for 544 yards and three touchdowns. He's surpasses 100 yards on the ground in two of his last six games.

Junior receiver Jerjuan Newton has been the go-to weapon in the passing game. Newton has reliable hands and has become a deep threat. The Florida native is able to consistently separate and has the numbers to show. Newton is first on the team with 37 catches for 648 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, he's averaging 17.5 yards per reception.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Senior quarterback Matt McDonald is the signal-caller for the Falcons' offense. McDonald is an accurate passer with the ability to quickly scan the field. The California native can diagnose the coverage in a hurry and keep the ball out of harm's way. McDonald has tossed 2,027 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions. On Oct. 22, he went 18 of 20 for 253 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jaison Patterson leads this ground attack. Patterson has showcased solid vision and power as a runner. The Florida native is tough to bring down and has great contact balance. He's leading the team with 107 carries for 494 yards and one score. On Oct. 22, he recorded 18 rushes for a season-high 101 yards.

