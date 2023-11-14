The Toledo Rockets look to remain perfect in conference play when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons in a MACtion contest on Tuesday. Toledo (9-1, 6-0) has won each of its first six MAC games this season after cruising past Eastern Michigan 49-23 last week, marking the first time it has started 6-0 in conference action since 1997. Bowling Green (6-4, 4-2) is seeking its fifth consecutive win following its 49-19 triumph at Kent State. The Rockets, who clinched their second straight MAC West Division title with last week's victory, have won 11 of the last 13 matchups in the Battle of I-75.

Kickoff at Doyt L. Perry Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 10-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Toledo vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Toledo picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Bowling Green and just revealed its picks and MACion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Bowling Green vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Bowling Green spread: Rockets -10

Toledo vs. Bowling Green over/under: 51 points



Toledo vs. Bowling Green money line: Rockets -392, Falcons +300

TOL: The Rockets have scored at least 21 points in nine of their 10 games this season

BG: The Falcons have allowed 35 or more points in each of their last three meetings with Toledo

Toledo vs. Bowling Green picks:

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets are unbeaten since dropping a 30-28 decision at Illinois in their season opener on a field goal with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The club has been an offensive powerhouse, producing at least 21 points in all but one of its 10 games and scoring 28 or more on seven occasions. Running back Peny Boone is tied for ninth in the nation with 12 rushing touchdowns and fellow junior Jerjuan Newton has a team-high nine TD receptions.

Boone, who had three scoring runs for the second time this year in last week's victory, is 11th in the country with 1,042 rushing yards and has posted six 100-yard performances. He was limited to 52 yards by Eastern Michigan but reached triple digits in receiving yards for the first time in his career, gaining 116 on four catches. Newton hauled in six passes for 108 yards in that contest for his first 100-yard effort of 2023.

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons received a tremendous performance from Ta'ron Keith in last week's rout. The junior running back set career highs with 103 yards rushing and 130 receiving, becoming the first player in program history to reach triple digits in both categories in the same game. Keith, who had both a rushing and receiving touchdown against Kent State, leads the Falcons with 35 catches and 389 receiving yards, and he has hauled in a scoring pass in three of his last four contests.

Keith also was effective out of the backfield in last season's 42-35 victory against Toledo, making five catches for 64 yards and a TD. Bowling Green's top performer in that matchup was Odieu Hiliare, who had eight receptions for a career-high 246 yards and a pair of scores. The senior wideout has made 25 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns this year while sophomore tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has caught a TD pass in each of his last three games.

How to make Toledo vs. Bowling Green picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points.

So who wins Toledo vs. Bowling Green, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?