The Toledo Rockets will close out their home slate when they battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles during Wednesday night MACtion. The Eagles (4-5, 2-3 MAC), who entered the week tied with Western Michigan for fourth place in the MAC West, need two wins in the next three weeks to become bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season. The Rockets (8-1, 5-0 MAC), who have won eight in a row, have not started conference play 6-0 since 1997. Toledo has not won nine in a row since 1983.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. Eastern Michigan is averaging 18.6 points per game this season, while Toledo is averaging 34.4. The Rockets are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo and just locked in its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting trends for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan:

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -19.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo over/under: 46.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo: Eastern Michigan +690, Toledo -1126

EMU: The Eagles are 5-3 against the spread in 2023

TOL: The Rockets are 3-5 against the spread in 2023

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Toledo can cover

Junior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton is having a solid season with 30 catches for 394 yards (13.1 average) and nine touchdowns. He caught 53 passes for 830 yards (15.7 average) and nine TDs a year ago. His best game so far came against Western Michigan in a 49-31 win on Sept. 23. In that game, he caught four passes for 72 yards (18.0 average) and three touchdowns. He had two scores in a win at Massachusetts on Oct. 7.

Another wide receiver making his mark for the Rockets is sophomore Junior Vandeross III. In just his second season with the team, he has 30 catches for a team-high 406 yards (13.5 average) and one touchdown. His best game so far was in a 35-33 win over Northern Illinois on Sept. 30. In that contest, he caught four passes for 147 yards (36.8 average) and one touchdown. He has rushed once for 29 yards in the win at Massachusetts. See which team to pick here.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback Austin Smith helps power the Eagles offense. He has completed 123 of 215 pass attempts (57.2%) for seven touchdowns and has also been picked off six times for a rating of 114.5. He has carried 80 times for 96 yards (1.2 average) and a score. In last week's loss at Western Michigan, he threw for 231 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Smith's top target has been senior wide receiver Tanner Knue. Knue has 37 catches for 371 yards, including a long of 39 yards, and three scores. In last week's loss against Western Michigan, he caught five passes for 66 yards. In a 28-14 win over Kent State on Oct. 14, Knue caught five passes for a season-high 85 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 55 combined points.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?