Troy vs. Buffalo, Dollar General Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

The Dollar General Bowl began in 1999, and it's gone through a few different names. It began as the Mobile Alabama Bowl for a few years before becoming the GMAC Bowl in 2001, and then the GoDaddy Bowl in 2011. While it isn't a premier bowl game with its ties to the MAC and Sun Belt, it usually gets the runners-up in both conferences, which makes for some interesting matchups.

And that's precisely what we have this season between Troy and Buffalo. It's an intriguing matchup of a good offense led by an NFL prospect at quarterback (Buffalo) and a team led by its defensive identity (Troy). This will be Troy's third time playing in the Dollar General Bowl, and it's gone 1-1 in its first two appearances, beating Ohio in 2016 and losing to Central Michigan in 2010. Buffalo is making its first appearance in the game.

Viewing information

Event: Dollar General Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Troy: The Trojans has been one of the most powerful Group of Five teams in the country under Neal Brown. In his four seasons, the Trojans are 34-16 and enter this game with a 9-3 record. A win over Buffalo would give the Trojans at least 10 wins in a season for the third consecutive year, and the only three times in program history. This will be Troy's eighth bowl game, and the Trojans are 4-3 in their first seven postseason games.

Buffalo: The 2018 season has already been the best season in Buffalo's history as an FBS program. They've won 10 games for the first time, and this year's trip to the Dollar General Bowl will be only the third bowl game in program history. A win would be its first bowl victory as well. The Bulls are led by QB Tyree Jackson who can set a new single-season school record for touchdown passes if he throws for three of them against the Trojans.

Game prediction, picks

These are two similar teams, and while both are balanced, Troy's better on defense, and Buffalo is better on offense. As the spread suggests, it should be a close game. Where these two teams are very different, however, is on special teams. Troy's special teams are superior to Buffalo's, and in a game that could come down to a kick, it's hard to pass on the Trojans. The fact the game is being played in Troy's home state doesn't hurt, either. Pick: Troy +2.5

