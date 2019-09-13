Tulane vs. Missouri State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tulane vs. Missouri State football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. Missouri State (away)
Current Records: Tulane 1-1-0; Missouri State 0-1-0
What to Know
Missouri State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Tulane at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Bears are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
Missouri State had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Two weeks ago, they came up short against N. Arizona two weeks ago, falling 23-37. The Bears were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as N. Arizona apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game, Tulane was humbled last Saturday. They lost to Auburn by a decisive 6-24 margin. Tulane's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Green Wave are a big 29 point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
