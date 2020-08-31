Watch Now: Ja'Marr Chase Expected To Opt Out For LSU ( 5:44 )

LSU has now lost two of its top playmakers, one on each side of the ball. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Tigers defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin informed the coaching staff on Monday that he would be opting out of the upcoming 2020 college football season. Shelvin is eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior, which he will begin preparing for, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The Tigers continue to go through notable amounts of attrition following their national championship run a season ago. Earlier on Monday, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, arguably the top pass catcher in the country, confirmed he was also opting out. That news was previously reported by CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Shelvin burst on to the scene a year ago and became one of the Tigers' top defensive linemen, finishing the season with 39 tackles, three tackles for loss and a QB hurry from the interior position. Primarily, though, he was an attention-grabbing tackle who plugged up holes in the trenches.

According to CBS Sports, Shelvin is considered the 69th overall prospect for next year's draft class and could work his way up the boards even more with his athleticism for an above-300-pound player.