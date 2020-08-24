Watch Now: How does Big Ten decision impact Penn State's NFL draft prospects? ( 3:20 )

The quarterback remains the most important person on the field, perhaps even more so in a year where the Big Ten and Pac-12 won't have fall football, and key college players are opting to skip the 2020 season to prepare for their NFL futures. Still, there will be football in the coming weeks, all with an eye to the 2021 NFL Draft next spring. A lot will change between now and April -- both on and off the field -- but we have eight months to sort out the particulars. For now, here are CBS Sports' top 100 players, as voted on by NFL Draft analysts Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, NFL Draft editor R.J. White, and me.

Twelve months ago, Joe Burrow was nowhere to be found (our top 50 preseason list included Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love and K.J. Costello) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was our top prospect. Not surprisingly, the consensus No. 1 choice ahead of the 2020 season is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and a lot will have to happen for that to change. It doesn't help Justin Fields or Trey Lance's chances now that their respective seasons at Ohio State and North Dakota State have been postponed.

That said, Fields and Lance are first-round talents. Florida's Kyle Trask, Iowa State's Brock Purdy and Georgia's Jamie Newman will all have a chance to improve their draft stock since the SEC and Big 12 are moving forward with their seasons.

Like a year ago, this wide receivers group is deep; it starts with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, who has stated publicly that he has every intention of playing the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, Purdue's Rondale Moore and Wake Forest's Sage Surratt have all opted out to prepare for the draft, so what they put on tape in 2018 and 2019 is what NFL teams will have to lean on during the evaluation process. All three players have top-100 talent. Meanwhile, a year after producing Henry Ruggs III and Jeudy, Alabama could again have two first-rounders, this time in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Last April, one running back went in Round 1 and five more went in Round 2. There may not be quite that much depth in this class but it's still pretty good. It starts with Clemson's Travis Etienne, who shocked a lot of people (us included) by returning to school, followed by Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks (who is reportedly opting out of the season), Mississippi State's Kylin Hill, Ohio State's Trey Sermon and Alabama's Najee Harris.

The 2020 tight end class was underwhelming -- on paper, anyway -- but the '21 group is an athletic one. It starts with Florida's Kyle Pitts, but Miami's Brevin Jordan and Penn State's Pat Freiermuth have a chance to be special.

The offensive line is well represented too, and Oregon's Penei Sewell is as complete a player as you'll find in this class. North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz isn't far behind and Texas' Samuel Cosmi, Clemson's Jackson Carman and Minnesota's Daniel Faalele are poised to hear their names called early on draft weekend.

On defense, the conversation starts with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, whose freakish athleticism and playmaking abilities make him an easy evaluation. Missouri's Nick Bolton and Alabama's Dylan Moses are also names to watch this fall.

Typically, edge rusher is considered one of the most important positions on the field, but this group isn't particularly deep. Miami's Gregory Rousseau, who has opted out for 2020, looks every bit the part -- but he's still learning the position (all while racking up 15.5 sacks in '19). Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr., Michigan's Kwity Paye, Penn State's Jayson Oweh, Miami's Quincy Roche and Duke's Chris Rumph II all, to varying degrees, have similar stories -- quick-twitch athletes with non-stop motors who are either still learning the position or are undersized.

There are some exciting prospects along the defensive line. Florida State's Marvin Wilson is an obvious choice, but Alabama's Christian Barmore is the player we're most excited about; he was a part-time player in '19 but he could have a Quinnen Williams-type breakout campaign. Pitt's Jaylen Twyman and USC's Jay Tufele have both opted out and both are top-100 talents.

In the secondary, Alabama's Patrick Surtain II is our No. 1 cornerback and was better last season than teammate Trevon Diggs, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2020 draft. Close behind Surtain: Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley, who has opted out. Ohio State's Shaun Wade, Oregon's Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir and Washington's Elijah Molden, Georgia's Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes are all top-100 players too, though only Campbell and Stokes will have a 2020 season.

TCU has two of the best safeties in this class -- Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington, and Florida State's Hamsah Nasirildeen might be one of the most intriguing prospects in this class (he's coming off a knee injury suffered during the '19 season).

OK, let's get to the full list.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

6. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

7. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

8. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

9. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

10. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

11. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

12. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

13. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

14. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

15. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

16. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

17. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

18. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

19. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

20. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

21. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

22. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

23. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

24. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

25. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

26. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

27. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

28. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

29. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

30. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

31. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (*Ross had spinal surgery in June and won't play in 2020)

32. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

33. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

34. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

35. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

36. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

37. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

38. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

39. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

40. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

41. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

42. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

43. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

44. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

45. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

46. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

47. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

48. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

49. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia

50. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

51. Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

52. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

53. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

54. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

55. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

56. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

57. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

58. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

59. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

60. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

61. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

62. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

63. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

64. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

65. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

66. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

67. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

68. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

69. Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

70. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

71. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

72. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

73. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

74. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

75. Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

76. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

77. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

78. Osa Odighizuwa, EDGE, UCLA

79. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

80. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

81. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

82. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

83. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

84. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

85. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

86. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

87. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

88. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

89. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

90. Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State

91. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

92. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

93. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

94. Walker Little, OT, Stanford

95. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville

96. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

97. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

98. Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

99. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

100. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma