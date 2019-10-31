UCF vs. Houston: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UCF vs. Houston football game
Who's Playing
UCF (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: UCF 6-2; Houston 3-5
What to Know
UCF lost both of their matches to Houston last season, on scores of 59-10 and 31-24, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UCF and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium. The Knights strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 46.63 points per game.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of UCF coming into their matchup against Temple last week, the squad laid those doubts to rest. UCF was fully in charge, breezing past Temple 63-21. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Knights had established a 56-21 advantage.
Meanwhile, Houston was hampered by 119 penalty yards against SMU. It was close but no cigar for the Cougars as they fell 34-31 to SMU. The Cougars got a solid performance out of WR Marquez Stevenson, who caught five passes for 211 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Stevenson's 96-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter. Stevenson's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
UCF's win lifted them to 6-2 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights enter the contest with 327.5 passing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. Less enviably, Houston are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 287.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knights are a big 22-point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 71
Series History
Houston have won both of the games they've played against UCF in the last five years.
- Oct 29, 2016 - Houston 31 vs. UCF 24
- Oct 24, 2015 - Houston 59 vs. UCF 10
