Who's Playing

No. 15 Washington @ UCLA

Current Records: Washington 4-0; UCLA 4-0

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Washington Huskies will be on the road. Washington and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rose Bowl. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Huskies and UCLA will really light up the scoreboard.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Stanford Cardinal at home this past Saturday as they won 40-22. Washington's RB Wayne Taulapapa looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 120 yards on 13 carries. This was the first time Taulapapa has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Special teams collected 16 points for Washington. K Peyton Henry delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like the Bruins did this past Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Colorado Buffaloes as they made off with a 45-17 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCLA had established a 38-10 advantage. Their RB Zach Charbonnet was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 104 yards on nine carries.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Huskies going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington comes into the game boasting the most passing yards per game in the nation at 368.8. The Bruins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 11th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 508.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 3-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won two out of their last three games against UCLA.