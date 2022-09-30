The UNLV Rebels (3-1) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) in a Friday night Mountain West showdown. The Rebels secured a conference win by beating Utah State 34-24 last week. New Mexico was blown out 38-0 against LSU last week, though the Lobos knocked off UTEP 27-10 the prior week.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Nevada is set for 11 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Rebels are 14.5-point favorites in the latest New Mexico vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 44. Before making any UNLV vs. New Mexico picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on New Mexico vs. UNLV and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for UNLV vs. New Mexico:

New Mexico vs. UNLV spread: UNLV -14.5

New Mexico vs. UNLV Over/Under: 43 points

New Mexico vs. UNLV money line: UNLV -650, New Mexico +460

UNM: Under is 6-0 in Lobos last six games following an ATS loss

UNLV: Rebels are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

New Mexico vs. UNLV picks: See picks here



Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels have been able to establish an effective and impactful ground attack. This unit is averaging 180 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the conference. The run game is led by junior running back Aidan Robbins. Robbins owns good vision with the ability to quickly get downhill.

The Kentucky native is second in the Mountain West in rushing yards (427) with seven touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry. Robbins has logged 80-plus yards in three of the four games played. In Week 3 against North Texas, he finished with 29 carries for 227 yards along with three rushing touchdowns.

Why New Mexico can cover

The defense for New Mexico has been playing fairly well through the first month of the campaign. The Lobos haven't allowed teams to torch them, consistently flying to the ball. The Lobos are ranked fourth in the Mountain West in total yards (355.5) and third in rushing yards per game (110.8). They've held their opponents to 14 or fewer points in three of the four games played.

Senior safety Jerrick Reed II makes plays in both the run and pass game. Reed II is a secure and sound tackler with impressive ball skills in coverage. The Mississippi native leads the team in both total tackles (34) and pass deflections (6). Sophomore linebacker Cody Moon is an instinctive player in the middle of the defense. Moon has been an effective blitzer, leading the team in sacks (3.5). He's also second on the team in total stops (31).

How to make New Mexico vs. UNLV picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico vs. UNLV? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.