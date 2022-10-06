CEFCU Stadium hosts a conference battle on Friday evening. The San Jose State Spartans welcome the UNLV Rebels for a Mountain West clash between one-loss teams. San Jose State is 3-1 this season, with the team's only loss coming in a competitive affair against Auburn. UNLV is 4-1 this season and riding a three-game winning streak that includes a pair of conference victories.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Spartans as 6.5-point home favorites for this 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS Sports Network. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 52 in the latest UNLV vs. San Jose State odds.

UNLV vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -6.5

UNLV vs. San Jose State over/under: 52 points

UNLV vs. San Jose State money line: SJSU -250, UNLV +205

UNLV: The Rebels are 4-1 against the spread in 2022

SJSU: The Spartans are 3-1 against the spread this season

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV's offense is keyed by high-end talent at the skill positions. Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield is leading the Mountain West with eight touchdown passes and 1,223 passing yards this season, and he is completing more than 70% of his passes. Brumfield is a dual threat, producing 142 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, and he produces 8.2 yards per pass attempt. At running back, junior standout Aidan Robbins leads the conference with eight rushing touchdowns, and he is No. 2 in the Mountain West with 506 rushing yards.

On the outside, Ricky White is No. 3 in the conference with 360 receiving yards, and he is averaging 14.4 yards per catch with three touchdown catches. Overall, no Mountain West is averaging more points than UNLV (37.8 per game) to this point in the season, and the Rebels are in the top three of the conference in total offense, passing offense, and rushing offense. The Rebels have 13 rushing touchdowns, second-most in the Mountain West, and they are a threat to find the end zone at any moment.

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State is enjoying success in the early going, with strong units on both sides of the ball. The Spartans are solidly above-average among Mountain West teams in scoring offense (26.0 points per game) and total offense (367.5 yards per game), with the No. 2 mark in passing offense (274.3 per game). San Jose State averages 8.1 yards per pass attempt, with the connection between quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Elijah Cooks paying considerable dividends in 2022.

On defense, San Jose State is No. 2 in the conference in allowing only 15.8 points per game. The Spartans are yielding fewer than 310 total yards per game, with opposing teams averaging only 154.8 passing yards per contest. San Jose State is giving up only 6.5 yards per pass attempt and a completion rate of 56.8%, with more interceptions (6) than passing touchdowns allowed (4). The Spartans are also walling off the running game, allowing 3.9 yards per carry, and UNLV has allowed the second-most sacks (15) of any team in the Mountain West this season.

