The Colorado Buffaloes aim for a massive upset on Friday evening. Colorado travels to Los Angeles to face the No. 8 USC Trojans in prime time. Colorado is 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12 this season after a 39-point loss to Oregon in its last outing. USC is 8-1 to begin the season, including a 6-1 conference record, and the Trojans defeated California by a 41-35 margin in the last tilt and they remain very much in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Trojans as 34.5-point home favorite for this 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 65.5 in the latest Colorado vs. USC odds.

USC vs. Colorado spread: USC -34.5

USC vs. Colorado over/under: 65.5 points

COL: The Buffaloes are 2-7 against the spread this season

USC: The Trojans are 5-4 against the spread this season

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have a grim statistical profile this season, which is to be expected given the team's win-loss record. However, Colorado has covered the spread in two of its last four games, and the Buffaloes will be getting a sizable cushion in a potential spot for USC to overlook them. Colorado should also benefit from USC's defensive shortcomings, with the Trojans yielding 409.2 total yards per game this season.

USC is third-worst in the Pac-12 in passing defense, giving up 267 yards per game, and the Trojans are also in the bottom five of the conference in rushing defense (142.2 yards allowed per game). Opponents are generating 4.5 yards per carry against USC and, on the defensive side, Colorado has two of the top five tacklers in the Pac-12 this season in sophomore safety Trevor Woods and senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo. Both should play critical roles against the explosive USC offense.

Why USC can cover

The Trojans are strong on offense and, on top of that, USC is facing a porous Colorado defense. The Buffaloes rank last in the Pac-12 in total defense, giving up 483.2 yards per game, and Colorado is also last in the conference in allowing 232.6 rushing yards per game. Opponents are generating 5.8 yards per carry against Colorado and, through the air, the Buffaloes have allowed 21 touchdown passes while snatching only three interceptions. USC is unbeaten in 15 career meetings against Colorado, and the Trojans are also elite on offense, independent of opponents.

The Trojans are in the top seven of the country in points per play (7.2), points per game (41.0) and third down efficiency (53.3%), with USC averaging nearly 500 total yards per contest. USC is averaging 8.7 yards per pass attempt on the way to 313.7 passing yards per game, and the Trojans are also in the top five of the Pac-12 in rushing yards (182.2 per game) and yards per rush attempt (5.5). USC is well-coached under Lincoln Riley, and the Trojans also have a dynamic quarterback in Caleb Williams, who is in the top five nationally in total yards per game, total touchdowns and touchdown-to-interception rate.

