With Week 5 of the college football season officially underway, CBS Sports Network is back with extensive, wall-to-wall coverage. Among the five games over a three-day span, the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA will all feature league games. The party got started Thursday evening when Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 31-10.

The action returns with UTEP hosting Louisiana Tech under the Friday night lights before three games air on Saturday. First up is a nonconference battle between Utah State and UConn in the noon window as the Huskies look to avoid an 0-5 start to the season. After that, it's back-to-back games with service academies hosting conference opponents. Navy welcomes South Florida as part of AAC play in the afternoon window, and then an undefeated Air Force hosts San Diego State in a Mountain West evening clash.

CBS Sports Network will have you covered every step of the way from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to the United States Air Force Academy outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines and other key details surrounding each of the five matchups.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Utah State at UConn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: Noon

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Utah State -6

Utah State is off to a lackluster 1-3 start, but the Aggies now head east for a visit to a UConn squad that remains winless in its second season under coach Jim Mora Jr. The Huskies are 0-4 after a blowout home loss to Duke, and three of the Huskies' losses have been by multiple scores. Things are unlikely to get much easier Saturday. UConn's defense, which is averaging 361 yards allowed, faces an Utah State offense that is averaging north of 400 yards per outing. That said, the Aggies' defense is far from satisfactory, allowing 412 yards per game for a mark that ranks outside the top 100 nationally.

South Florida at Navy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -4

After causing unexpected headaches for Alabama in a Week 3 home loss, South Florida improved to 2-2 in Week 4 with a home victory against Rice in its AAC opener. Navy, meanwhile, dropped its AAC opener at Memphis in Week 4, though the Midshipmen never trailed by more than a touchdown and had a chance to win the game in the closing minutes of the 28-24 loss. Looking ahead to Saturday, Navy goes up against a Bulls defense that ranks among the worst teams against the pass, yet is top 20 in stopping the run. Navy's rushing attack speaks for itself, but some semblance of a passing game might be necessary. The USF offense is far more balanced, averaging 205.3 yards rushing and 230.5 yards passing through four games.

San Diego State at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- USAF Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -10

Undefeated Air Force is a healthy favorite for this Mountain West matchup against a slumping San Diego State. Air Force running back Emmanuel Michael is coming off a career performance from the team's 45-20 win at San Jose State in Week 4, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons defense has also risen to the occasion, holding opponents to just 223 yards per game for a mark that ranks second behind Penn State among all FBS teams. Needless to say, a San Diego State squad that allowed 241 yards rushing in a Week 4 home loss to Boise State could have its hands full as the Aztecs look to avoid a fourth straight defeat following a 2-0 start.