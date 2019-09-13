Utah vs. Idaho State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 11 Utah (home) vs. Idaho State (away)

Current Records: Utah 2-0-0; Idaho State 1-0-0

What to Know

Utah has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Idaho State at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36.5-point (!) margin of victory.

Utah won the last time they faced N. Illinois, and things went their way last week, too. Utah strolled past N. Illinois with points to spare, taking the game 35-17. QB Tyler Huntley did work as he accumulated 214 passing yards and picked up 38 yards on the ground on 3 carries.

Meanwhile, Idaho State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They were the clear victor by a 38-13 margin over WST.

Their wins bumped Utah to 2-0 and the Bengals to 1-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 36.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 35.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.