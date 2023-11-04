Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Western Kentucky 4-4, UTEP 3-6

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: ESPN+

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the UTEP Miners are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Sun Bowl. Despite being away, Western Kentucky is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.

Western Kentucky might've scored the first points on Tuesday, but it was Liberty who claimed the real prize. Western Kentucky fell 42-29 to Liberty. It was the first time this season that Western Kentucky let down their fans at home.

Austin Reed put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Elijah Young, who gained 119 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Wednesday UTEP sidestepped Sam Houston for a 37-34 victory. The win was just what UTEP needed coming off of a 28-7 loss in their prior match.

UTEP's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Deion Hankins, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries. Kelly Akharaiyi was another key contributor, picking up 126 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for UTEP, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Buzz Flabiano: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Liberty's win bumped their season record to 8-0 while Western Kentucky's defeat dropped theirs to 4-4.

UTEP will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the nine-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Western Kentucky is a big 9-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last 6 years.