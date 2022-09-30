The UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) square off in a Conference USA battle on Friday night. Both teams picked up a victory in Week 4. The Blue Raiders stunned Miami (Fla.) en route to a 45-31 win on the road. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners blew out Texas Southern 52-24.

Kickoff from Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Roadrunners are 4.5-point road favorites in the latest UTSA vs. MTSU odds. The over/under for total points is set at 65. Before making any MTSU vs. UTSA picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UTSA vs. MTSU spread: UTSA -4.5

UTSA vs. MTSU over/under: 65 points

UTSA vs. MMTSU money line: UTSA -195, MTSU +162

UTSA: Roadrunners are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on turf

MTUS: Blue Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why UTSA can cover

The Roadrunners have dynamic weapons at receivers. They have showcased their ability to create space and consistently get open. Senior receiver Joshua Cephus is a big-body weapon (6-foot-3) who can line up inside or out. Cephus is amazing at the catch point and can easily high-point a jump ball. The Texas native is second on the team in catches (29) and receiving yards (412). He has gone over 100-plus yards in three of the four games played.

Senior receiver Zakhari Franklin is an all-around weapon for this unit. Franklin understands leverage and knows how to attack defenders. The Texas native owns outstanding hands and body control. He's first on the team in catches (32) along with 393 yards and four touchdowns. Franklin is a consistent threat, logging 80-plus yards in all four games thus far. Last week, he reeled in six catches for 87 yards with a score.

Why MTSU can cover

Senior quarterback Chase Cunningham is a poised and accurate signal caller. Cunningham has absolute command of the offense with a smooth throwing motion. The Tennessee native is completing 70% of his throws for 1,000 yards with seven passing scores. Cunningham played a big part in the win over Miami last week. He went 16-of-25 for 408 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Jaylin Lane has become a serious deep threat through four games. Lane is able to break away from defenders due to his legit deep speed. The South Carolina native is first on the team in receiving yards (231) with a score. He's also averaging a staggering 21 yards per reception. In his last contest, he snagged four receptions for 130 yards.

