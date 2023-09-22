Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Kentucky 3-0, Vanderbilt 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kentucky have so far played every game this season on their home-field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last match and are no doubt out to reverse Kentucky's good fortune.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Kentucky on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew Akron out of the water with a 35-3 final score.

Kentucky relied on the efforts of QB Devin Leary, who threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, and RB Ray Davis, who rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. Davis' touchdown was no short dash either: it was a 58 yard sprint in the third quarter. RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was another key contributor, rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The team won by holding Akron to a paltry 239 yards. Kentucky's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was LB Trevin Wallace and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Vanderbilt on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of UNLV by a score of 40-37.

Nobody from Vanderbilt had a standout game, but they still got scores from QB AJ Swann, TE Justin Ball, and WR Quincy Skinner Jr. WR London Humphreys was another key contributor, picking up 102 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Vanderbilt, racking up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of K Jacob Borcila he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Looking ahead, Kentucky shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Kentucky couldn't quite finish off Vanderbilt in their previous matchup last November and fell 24-21. Can Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 14-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.